David Beckham sparks fan reaction with iconic Spice Girls reunion clip

David Beckham delighted fans with an iconic video of his wife, Victoria, dancing alongside her former bandmates.

Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-four shared a glimpse inside Geri Horner's glam 50th birthday bash. The star-studded event saw a mini–Spice Girls reunion with the likes of Mel C, Emma Bunton, Victoria and Geri all coming together at the special event.

WATCH: David Beckham captures magical Spice Girls reunion

David filmed the ladies as they let their hair down and belted out the lyrics to Say You'll Be There - the Girl Power movement has been reignited!

Fashion designer Victoria looked stunning in a slinky black camisole dress. She teamed her glamorous number with a statement silver necklace and styled her brunette tresses in a sleek up-do. Birthday girl, Geri, meanwhile, donned an ethereal white dress with the most gorgeous gem-encrusted cape.

Members of the Spice Girls reunited

"Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls [white heart emoji] A friendship for life @spicegirls @therealgerihalliwell @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb you were missed", David penned in the caption.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Exactly what I needed today," whilst a second penned: "Wow my childhood dream is fulfilled seeing posh dance to the spice girls".

The fashion designer looked flawless in her maxi dress

"One of my favourite songs ever!!!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "This is everything… and friendship really never ends".

Geri hosted the lavish birthday event on Saturday night, inviting a total of 120 guests. She held the celebration in a converted barn at her beautiful Oxfordshire home shared with her husband, Christian Horner.

Geri turned 50 on 6 August and celebrated with her family, but she had planned a huge party at her home for mid-September, which she cancelled in the wake of the Queen's sudden death.

David appeared in high spirits

The singer was a huge fan of the late monarch, and took to Instagram to pay tribute.

Alongside a photo of the smiling royal, she wrote: "My thoughts and sympathies go to the Royal Family for the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Aunt. Thank you to Her Majesty for her resolute never-ending service. She is, and always will be the epitome of dignity and elegance."

