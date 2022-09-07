Geri Horner looks like perfection in oversized figure-hugging coat The former Spice Girls star is a fashion icon!

Geri Horner has been embracing the recent weather changes and headed out as the United Kingdom waves goodbye to summer and welcomes in the autumnal weather.

During the week, she stood on the driveway of one of her jaw-dropping homes as it rained around her. Thankfully, she was protected from the rain with a chic, see-through umbrella, but it was her outfit that really grabbed attention. The former Spice Girls singer looked phenomenal in a figure-hugging coat, in her usual white, that stretched all the way down to her ankles.

Her stunning coat perfectly complimented her stunning figure and featured a button-up design. She paired her look with a pair of white trainers as she enjoyed the downpour.

In her caption, she posted: "No such thing as bad weather, just appropriate attire."

Fans were sent into overdrive over the photo, as one enthused: "GERI BELLE!" and a second complimented: "You are a pure perfection! I would like to look the same as you when I turn your age."

Geri looked stunning despite the weather

A third commented: "Oh we'd love some rain here on the east coast - just back from Zandvoort and it was SOOOO hot."

Meanwhile others referenced her cover of the iconic song It's Raining Men, with one posting: "It's Raining Men, hallelujah! Remember that time you had a #1 single all over the world," and another simply added: "It's raining men!"

The star is a big fan of her white clothing, and last month as she marked her birthday she stunned in a striking swimsuit in that colour.

Geri loves an all-white outfit

Geri was prepared for a day out, bringing with her a selection of white bags, a white and orange striped towel, a straw sunhat and a book to curl up and read as she relaxed on the sandy shore.

In a moving caption, she thanked her followers for sending lots of birthday messages, as she penned: "Best birthday ever! Thank you for all your lovely messages!"

And her fans were quick to keep sending in the celebratory words, as one wrote: "Happy Birthday Geri, sending lots of love and best wishes to you."

A second commented: "Happy 50th Birthday!!! I hope you have the best day ever!!! Sending you lots of love on your special day!!!" while a third added: "Happy birthday, Geri. Thanks for all the great times and music."

