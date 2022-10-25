Victoria Beckham reveals worst wardrobe mishap – 'It haunts me' The style queen shared her fashion faux pas

Victoria Beckham is renowned the world over for her consistently stylish outfits and sleek appearance.

And although the fashion designer very rarely misses the mark, the former Spice Girl recently opened up about one wardrobe flop which still "haunts" her to this day.

Appearing on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 48-year-old singer confessed that her lowest fashion moment took place in the 90s when the mum-of-four twinned with husband David Beckham.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen, Victoria explained how the lovebirds opted to wear matching black leather pantsuits for their Millennium New Year's Eve Party in 1999.

Victoria and David twinned in leather

"I still... I mean it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it," Victoria said of the outfit.

"It was hot. We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself," the designer added.

She continued: "But, you know, we really considered those outfits. I mean we really talked about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet".

The former Spice Girl was joined by Anne Hathaway

In the unrecognisable photo, Victoria could be seen sporting a cropped hairdo with gelled spikes, whilst David wore his frosted tips down loose across his forehead. The duo accessorised with matching black leather boots.

Victoria's hilarious confession comes after she jetted off to Disneyland with David, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old Harper. Making the most of their half-term break, the family unit soaked up the magical kingdom before tackling some daring rides.

Harper looked thrilled to meet Mickey Mouse

We couldn't help but smile over Harper and her mother twinning as they posed outside the famous castle. They both wore black leggings, black T-shirts, and trainers. The mother-daughter duo moreover wore their hair tied back and of course, both donned Minnie Mouse ears - too sweet!

Captioning a selection of photos, David wrote: "Special Memories @disney, we missed you @romeobeckham & @brooklynpeltzbeckham... Thank you @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven for a special few days."

Echoing David's sweet message, Victoria added: "Kisses from Disney World!!! I love you @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven missing you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham."

