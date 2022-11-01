Victoria Beckham goes wild for husband David's transformation - 'look at what I've come home to' The football star embraced Halloween

Victoria Beckham appeared over the moon to discover her husband David cooking dinner on Monday evening dressed up as Mr Incredible.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four shared a clip of the pro footballer crouching down to inspect the garlic bread.

Dazzled by his Halloween transformation, Victoria gushed: "Is there nothing that Mr Incredible can't do?" before adding: "Look at what I've come home to… Show us your muscles!"

In a separate clip, the former Spice Girl penned: "Question… Will he wear this to bed?" accompanied by a laughing emoji.

David prepped dinner

Getting into the spirit of things, the 47-year-old opted for a red muscle suit which he teamed with a pair of black trainers and a classic superhero eye mask.

"When you come home to Mr Incredible cooking dinner!! @davidbeckham," the fashion mogul captioned her post.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "You two always crack me up. You are the most down to earth genuine celebrities ever," whilst a second penned: "Mr incredible…. Isn't he just!!"

Harper Beckham wore the most stunning angel wings

"What a wonderful man," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Superhero in the Kitchen," followed by a heart eye emoji.

David wasn't the only member of the Beckham clan to dress up on Halloween. 11-year-old Harper showcased her sweet side in a stunning angel costume featuring large, feathered wings, a matching fluffy halo and a simple white dress.

The famous family moreover decorated their porch with an assortment of spooky decorations including clusters of orange and white pumpkins filled with candles, realistic skeletons and giant black spiders.

The famous family decorated their porch

Victoria and David live in a luxurious mansion in one of London's most exclusive areas, Holland Park. Their west London abode is worth a staggering £31million, which is a thousand times the UK average salary of £31,447.

The couple also own a gorgeous country home in the Cotswolds in addition to a sleek apartment in Miami.

