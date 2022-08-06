Geri Horner looks flawless in white swimsuit as she marks birthday The Spice Girls singer celebrated her 50th birthday

Geri Horner had a special milestone to celebrate on Saturday as the Spice Girls singer marked her 50th birthday.

To celebrate the special occasion she headed to the beach where she donned a stunning white swimsuit that showed off all of her curves, as well as her toned legs. The star was prepared for her day out, bringing with her a selection of white bags, a white and orange striped towel, a straw sunhat and a book to curl up and read as she relaxed on the sandy shore.

Geri had decided to go without sandals for her beach trip, allowing her feet to get covered by the sand.

In a moving caption, she thanked her followers for sending lots of birthday messages, as she penned: "Best birthday ever! Thank you for all your lovely messages!"

And her fans were quick to keep sending in the celebratory words, as one wrote: "Happy Birthday Geri, sending lots of love and best wishes to you."

A second commented: "Happy 50th Birthday!!! I hope you have the best day ever!!! Sending you lots of love on your special day!!!" while a third added: "Happy birthday, Geri. Thanks for all the great times and music."

Geri stunned during her day out

Many others shared strings of heart emojis to mark the singer's special day.

Geri was likely joined by her family for her day out, including daughter Bluebell who she shared a special moment with last month.

The mother and daughter duo made their way to Sheffield's Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United, to see England beat Sweden in the Women's Euros and win a place in the final - and it was definitely a night to remember for the pair.

Geri shared several photos from the night, showing her and her 16-year-old daughter matching in personalised England shirts.

The singer loves wearing white

Another picture showed the pair smiling for the camera, and the resemblance is uncanny!

"A moment in history! @lionesses #letgirlsplay," the former Spice Girl captioned the post.

A second post included several videos of Geri celebrating several goals and singing Sweet Caroline alongside the whole stadium after the team's win.

"Girl power @lionesses! So proud of you. #weuro2022 female football even better than the boys! come on Wembley!" she wrote.

