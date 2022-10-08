Geri Horner shares very rare photos of stepdaughter Olivia for special reason The Spice Girls singer is one doting mum!

Geri Horner has proven to be every inch the doting stepmother as she marked the birthday of stepdaughter Olivia, who turned nine on Saturday.

The star took to Instagram to share some photos of the young girl throughout her life as she marked the special occasion. In one photo, Geri carried her young stepdaughter as they flipped through the pages of the book, and it looked like Olivia was following in the singer's footsteps, as she was dressed in an adorable white dress that matched Geri's cream jumper.

Other photos showed the young girl more grown-up, including one where she read a book on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, while wearing a ladybird-like dress.

Reading isn't Olivia's only hobby, as she also enjoys horse riding, and one photo showed her side-by-side with her stepmother, while another saw her stroking one of the horses.

In a heartmoving message, Geri wrote: "Happy birthday Olivia! 9 today! We're so proud of you. Have an amazing day! We love you."

Sadly, Olivia's father, Christian, couldn't be with his daughter on her big day, as the Formula 1 team boss was required in Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Olivia and Geri have a strong bond

Fans loved the sweet photos, including Geri's former Spice Girls co-star Mel C, who posted: "Happy birthday Olivia."

A second penned: "Loving the ponies! Happy Birthday Olivia," while a third commented: "Happy birthday Olivia have a lovely birthday, hope you all have a great weekend."

A fourth said: "How lucky you are kisses from Argentina, happy birthday!!" and a fifth added: "You're so sweet how you embrace and love her. Happy Bday."

Alongside Olivia, Geri is the mother of two children, daughter Bluebell, who she shares with ex-partner Sacha Gervasi and son Monty, who she shares with Christian.

Olivia celebrated her ninth birthday

Back in August, Geri and Bluebell marked a major moment, as the teenager picked up her GCSE results.

Geri wrote: "SO proud of you Blue! All A [star emojis]!! 9 GCSES! You worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!," alongside a picture of her daughter in school looking at her results paper.

The amazing achievement was met with admiration in the comments section with one fan writing: "Wow! That's incredible! Congratulations!" and another adding: "Such a smart young woman. Go Bluebell." A third commented: "A proud mama moment for you then @therealgerihalliwell."

But fans also recognised the resemblance between the two with one writing: "She is your mini version" and another adding: "Uncanny how much you two look alike."

