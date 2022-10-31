Nicola Peltz undergoes transformation after candid 'feud' comments – Brooklyn Beckham reacts The couple were married in April

Nicola Peltz has stunned fans by unveiling a brand new look on Instagram.

The 27-year-old actress chose to share a striking snapshot with her followers – and sparked a big reaction in the process.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz-Beckham stars in Welcome to Chippendale trailer

The picture shows Nicola transformed into Dorothy Stratten ahead of her appearance in the upcoming TV show, Welcome to Chippendales.

She can be seen sat at a bar wearing a low-cut cocktail dress and with her hair styled in a glamorous up-do, complete with a floral headpiece.

Nicola looked stunning in her latest post

Fans went wild for her appearance, including husband Brooklyn Beckham who was among the first to comment. "Yea baby xxxx," he wrote.

"BEAUTIFUL DOROTHY! so proud of you!" one follower added, while a second remarked: "Can't wait. It's gonna be amazing!"

Husband Brooklyn was among the first to comment

The miniseries, which premieres on 22 November, follows the life and career of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee the founder of Chippendales.

Nicola plays Dorothy, a Canadian Playboy Playmate who was tragically killed at just 20 by her estranged husband and manager Paul Snider. He took his own life the same day.

The couple were married in April

Nicola's post comes after she sat down for a new interview with The Sunday Times, in which she addressed her alleged rift with Brooklyn's mother, Victoria Beckham.

Opening up about the reports, Nicola told the newspaper: "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud'!" She went on: "I don't know why they say feud? I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?"

Nicola denied reports of a 'feud' with Victoria Beckham

Rumours swirled that Nicola and Victoria may not get along after the American actress chose not to wear a gown designed by her new mother-in-law at her April wedding, as had been expected.

Nicola also told the publication: "No family is perfect! I don't pay attention to all of it . . . If I did, I would go crazy."

