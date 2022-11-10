Savannah Guthrie hosts Today having slept for less than two hours The NBC star is such a trooper!

Savannah Guthrie has been working around the clock this week - quite literally!

The Today host has not only been hosting the NBC daytime show each morning, but has been presenting well into the night too.

This week, she co-hosted Election Night 2022 on Tuesday evening, working well into the evening.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life away from Today

Savannah was one of NBC News' core four team alongside Chuck Todd, Lester Holt and Andrea Mitchell.

She had just 90 minutes sleep before returning to work on Wednesday morning to undertake her Today hosting duties.

Sharing her struggle, Savannah posted a photo of herself in the studios while at work, alongside the message: "I slept for 90 minutes face".

Savannah also shared a series of pictures of her on Today on her feed, alongside the caption: "The day after".

Savannah Guthrie survived on very little sleep while working on Today this week

Fans were quick to send their support to the sleep deprived star, with one writing: "I don't know how you are functioning this morning," while another wrote: "You can do it!" A third added: "You are an inspiration."

Savannah is a much-loved member of the Today family, and her co-star Craig Melvin recently opened up about how much fun it was working on the show during an interview with HELLO!.

When asked about everyone's sense of humour, he said of Savannah: "Her sense of humor is high brow. She's quite bright so her humor is quite bright too."

He added: "She's very, very funny." He added of Al Roker: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

The Today star slept for less than two hours

And while she loves her job on Today, Savannah has another talent - and admitted in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping that if she wasn't a journalist, she would love to be writing music and playing the guitar in coffee shops.

Her co-star Hoda - who was doing the interview with her - interjected as Savannah revealed this, saying: "Can I up you?" and went on to explain that "Savannah once sent me the most beautiful song and said 'Please don't share it with anyone,' but I didn't know what she meant by 'anyone,' and I asked some people 'Who do you think this is?' and it was you [Savannah]. And one day she will be writing songs and she will be singing."

