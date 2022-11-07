Savannah Guthrie's TWO $9.8m family homes for work and rest revealed The NBC star owns two properties

Savannah Guthrie, 50, lives with her husband Michael Feldman and their two children Vale, seven, and Charles, five, and the family split their time between two incredible homes.

The Today host has a New York property worth $7.1million in the popular Tribeca area which is where she stays when filming for the NBC network.

The New York Post has reported that the impressive home boasts 3,700-square-foot of space.

As well as amazing city views, the condo has breathtaking interiors, with a modern kitchen and a jaw-dropping dining space.

The kids have their own dedicated playroom and there's a walk-in dressing room – presumably used for Savannah's impressive fashion collection.

Savannah has a beautiful kitchen at her Manhattan home

The star enlisted the help of experts to organise her NY pad and the amazing results were published in The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing magazine. Savannah shared a look at the feature on Instagram, and her kitchen looks impeccable. The TV anchor certainly agrees as she told the magazine: "Every time I open a cabinet or drawer, I feel a flood of relief and joy."

Savannah and her family have also purchased an out-of-town residence in the Hudson Valley to rest on weekends when she doesn't have filming commitments, but during the height of the pandemic they decided to spend their time locked down there instead.

The star has a Hudson Valley property too

It has been reported to have set the couple back a dazzling $2.7 million but they've certainly got a lot of property for their money.

The house has an indoor gym, a gigantic kitchen and 20 acres of land outside for the children to play.

The family have 20 acres of land to roam

Unique features include high ceilings inside and a wrap-around deck and pool outside. Dreamy!

Both residences have been shown off in snippets on Savannah's social media channels and we can't decide which one we like more – we can see why she has both.

