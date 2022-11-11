Kelsey Parker, The Wanted star Tom Parker’s wife, is a real life superwoman and she has a kind soul.

This year she set up a GoFundMe page that made more than £70,000 for charitable causes in the name of her late husband Tom. The Wanted singer sadly died aged 33 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2020.

Instead of flowers and gifts, his wife kindly asked people to donate to help others in need.

Her best friend and singer RuthAnne told HELLO!: "I've known Kelsey for a long time and I feel so lucky to have a best friend like her.

"She has always been the kindest, strongest, most positive and inspiring person. The way she cared for Tom when he was diagnosed, she did everything for him and more and was his complete rock through it all.

"Losing Tom has been so devastating and heartbreaking and still with everything she is going through she has put so much of her time, her heart and soul into raising so much money and awareness for brain cancer because she genuinely cares so much about people and knows how much it will help others and how many families are going through what she’s going through.

"She’s a super mum, a real life superwoman with the kindest soul and I’m proud of her and I know Tom would be so, so proud of her too."

Kelsey's manager Rachel Hardy also spoke of her kindness. She told HELLO!: "Kelsey’s strength and positivity is truly inspiring. She says that her focus and dedication to caring for Tom and their two children has been her source of strength but her ability to bring love, happiness and joy to every day despite her own grief is something very special and makes her a truly unique individual.

"Focusing on what she can do for others in Tom’s memory is giving her the purpose to keep going."

