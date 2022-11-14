Jennifer Garner praised by fans for 'fearless' act in daring video

Jennifer Garner has just proved herself to be quite the fearless woman with her latest daring act!

The star seriously impressed fans and showed off her bravery as she took on a totally different role, that of a beekeeper!

Her fans marveled at her as she suited up and was unafraid of being swarmed with bees while she harvested some honeycomb and detailed the impressive work done by the bees.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a clip of her latest daring activity, in which she is clad in a full hazmat-like beekeeper suit, totally surrounded by the buzzing bees, and telling fans: "We're visiting our bees, they have been hard at work! Come and see!"

The clip proceeds to show her looking around as bees approach her, and going on to lift honeycomb trays with hundreds of bees attached to them, and even letting a bunch of them crowd towards her hand.

Jennifer adorably thanked the bees for their hard work at pollinating, and producing honey, saying "Thank you very much, bees," to each tray that she passed on to fellow beekeepers, and adding: "You're amazing ladies, keep doing what you're doing."

The actress seemed one with the bees!

The actress was fascinated with her latest activity, calling it "so cool" and thanking non-profit HoneyLove as well as beekeepers The Bee Amigos for letting her tag along.

She used her caption to educate her followers, writing: "Beeline (noun): move directly towards something. It’s a real thing! Bees fly in a straight line when they return to the hive – do NOT stand in the way. Thank you very much, bees!"

Jen has always been proud of her green thumb and farming roots

Her followers were seriously impressed with her, and took to the comments section to praise and commend her for the video.

They wrote: "You are so wonderful to watch. Keep shining your light!" and: "I am officially adding “fearless” to the growing list of qualities I admire in Jennifer Garner," as well as: "You are sweeter than all the bees," plus another fan added: "Love bees and love you Jen, you're such an awesome lady with a great heart and a love for life."

