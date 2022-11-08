Jennifer Garner wows with unexpected short hair transformation Ben Affleck's ex-wife looks so different

Jennifer Garner stunned her fans on Tuesday when she showed off a gorgeous new look that no one was expecting.

The Alias star took to her Instagram Stories to share that she had cast her vote in the 2022 midterm elections – but her new appearance stole the focus. Jennifer looked gorgeous as she showed off her much shorter hair, which has been chopped to just above her shoulders.

She was smiling at the camera with her natural beauty evident, appearing makeup-free wearing a black zip-up sweater. t

Her freshly-cut tresses – which, until recently were much longer and a darker hue – appeared to have been lightened with caramel highlights and now sit just below her jawline.

Jennifer also appears to have sharpened her side bangs as they now look fuller and more defined sweeping just below her eyebrows.

While the video was no doubt aimed at encouraging her followers to vote, Jennifer did acknowledge her new 'do as she gave a shout-out to her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, tagging him in the clip.

Jennifer's hair is now much shorter and a lighter color

Jennifer's new look comes after she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in April by throwing herself a big party. In a new interview with Town & Country magazine, the mom-of-three said she surprised even herself by doing something she wouldn't normally do.

"I basically had a wedding for myself," she said. "I was so shocked that I was doing it."

Jennifer's birthday fell on Easter weekend, and she invited her sisters and her parents, before going totally overboard.

Jennifer's hair before her transformation

The outlet reported that the star - who is an ambassador for Save the Children - asked her guests to fill 5,000 backpacks each with enough food to feed a family of four for a program called Blessings in a Backpack.

"I put everyone to work," she added before allowing them to let off steam and dance to Rocky Top by the Osborne Brothers.

