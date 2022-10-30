Jennifer Garner sunbathes on the beach in beautiful new photo The Hollywood star lives in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner has an idyllic life in Los Angeles, where she can easily pop over to the beach during her spare time.

And that's exactly what she did over the weekend – sharing a dreamy photo from the day out in the process.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a candid snapshot of herself sunbathing by the ocean, reading her friend Ina Garten's new book, Go-to Dinners.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner wows in unexpected cheerleading footage

Jennifer – a keen cook herself – was even more delighted after turning the page to discover that Ina had mentioned her in the book too.

Alongside the picture, the mom-of-three wrote: "A perfect afternoon reading my favorite new novel, @inagarten's cookbook, Go-to Dinners, dreaming of what I'll cook first - and look! A surprise! Ina."

Jennifer loves cooking and so her words of wisdom in Ina's book will no doubt inspire many readers.

Jennifer Garner shared a photo of herself sunbathing on the beach

Ben Affleck's ex-wife even has her own cooking segment on Instagram called The Pretend Cooking Show, where she makes various dishes and sweet treats from her beautiful kitchen.

When she isn't busy working, along with cooking, Jennifer loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

The doting mom shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck. She is also rumored to be engaged to her boyfriend, John Miller.

The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

The 50-year-old stepped out near her LA home in September wearing an off-duty outfit consisting of a black pleated skirt and beige cardigan – but it was her jewelry that stole the show, with the sparkler reported to be an eternity band given to her by her squeeze. Jennifer has been dating businessman John since 2018 after her divorce from Ben was finalized.

They briefly split in October 2020 before rekindling their romance earlier in 2021.

The actress and father-of-two John have never commented publicly on their relationship, but her former Alias co-star Victor Garber – who married Jen and Ben back in 2005 – shared his opinion on her relationship.

"I have [met him]. I think he's adorable," Victor told Us Weekly in 2019.

