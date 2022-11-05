Jennifer Garner shares unexpected photo with her 'kids' as she marks movie milestone The star is a proud mom to the children she shares with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to her very special 'family' on Friday when she shared a throwback snapshot leaving fans doing a double-take.

The star is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, but not so much when it's her on-screen family.

Jennifer talk a walk down memory lane to reminisce about filming the movie Yes Day with her lovely co-stars.

WATCH: Yes Day trailer

In an image she posted on Instagram, Jennifer was sitting at a table with the three young actors who play her children in the film and Edgar Ramirez, who plays her husband.

"Three years ago the five of us became the Torres family," she wrote. "@edgarramirez25 and I are so proud of these kids and we miss you— @jennaortega @julianlerner @everlycarganilla. #YESDAY."

Actress Jenna Ortega commented and wrote: "I miss you guys so much. What a special time. I love you like crazy," which garnered plenty of likes.

Jennifer shared the photo with her Yes Day co-stars

Fans rushed to remark too with many asking the same thing: "Can we get a sequel please," wrote one, while another said: "Such a fun movie! One of our favorites - would love to see more of this family," and a third added: "Yes Day 2 please".

In real life, Jennifer shares her three children, Samuel, Seraphina and Violet, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

She and her family recently rang in her 50th birthday, and she threw herself a big party.

Jennifer shares her three children with Ben Affleck

In a new interview with Town & Country magazine, the mom-of-three said she surprised even herself by doing something she wouldn't normally do.

"I basically had a wedding for myself," she said. "I was so shocked that I was doing it."

Jennifer's birthday fell on Easter weekend, and she invited her sisters and her parents, before going totally overboard.

The outlet reported that the star - who is an ambassador for Save the Children - asked her guests to fill 5,000 backpacks each with enough food to feed a family of four for a program called Blessings in a Backpack.

"I put everyone to work,” she added before allowing them to let off steam and dance to Rocky Top by the Osborne Brothers.

