Jennifer Garner debuts bold new look in chic shorts and heels The Yes Day! actress has a new hairstyle

Jennifer Garner surprised fans earlier this week when she unveiled a gorgeous new look on Instagram.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare photo of daughter Violet from inside family home

And now, the Alias actress has debuted her stunning transformation on the red carpet after showing off her much-shorter hairdo at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles' The Big Night Out Gala in Hollywood on Thursday night.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner surprises with cheerleading video

Jennifer looked beautiful rocking a pair of cream-colored shorts that showcased her toned legs. She added a matching blazer, which she wore over a white camisole.

To elongate her limbs even more, she added a pair of dark nude heels and kept her accessories simple, wearing a delicate pair of earrings.

SEE: Jennifer Garner wows in wedding dress after engagement reports

READ: Jennifer Garner sends emotional message to 'frenemy' after Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez

Her freshly cut locks, which now sit on her collarbone, were styled into loose waves and her caramel highlights glistened under the red carpet lights.

On Tuesday, Jennifer shared a brief clip on her Instagram Stories in which she encouraged her followers to vote after she did so herself in the 2022 midterm elections.

Jennifer looks great with short hair

Wearing a black zip-up sweater, it was evident that several inches had been cut from her typically long hair. Jennifer acknowledged her new 'do as she gave a shout-out to her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, by tagging him in the clip.

Jennifer's new look comes after she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in April by throwing herself a big party. In a new interview with Town & Country magazine, the mom-of-three said she surprised even herself by doing something she wouldn't normally do.

"I basically had a wedding for myself," she said. "I was so shocked that I was doing it."

Jennifer's hair is now much shorter and lighter in color

Jennifer's birthday fell on Easter weekend, and she invited her sisters and her parents, before going totally overboard.

The outlet reported that the star - an ambassador for Save the Children - asked her guests to fill 5,000 backpacks each with enough food to feed a family of four for a program called Blessings in a Backpack.

"I put everyone to work," she added before allowing them to let off steam and dance to Rocky Top by the Osborne Brothers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.