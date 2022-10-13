What Jennifer Garner has said about marriage as John Miller relationship grows The Yes Day star has been married twice before

Jennifer Garner has been enjoying not only getting back to working on filming and spending time with her children, but also giving more time to her burgeoning relationship.

The actress has been dating CaliGroup CEO John Miller for over four years, briefly splitting up in 2020, although the two have never publicly commented on the relationship.

The pair have been spotted together on several occasions recently, even engaging in the rare moments of PDA, and fans have been wondering whether marriage is on the cards for them.

The 13 Going On 30 star has been married twice before, to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004, and then Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018.

John was also married to violinist Caroline Campbell, first tying the knot in 2005, splitting up in 2011, reconciling the following year, and then finalizing their divorce in 2018.

In a 2021 interview with People, Jennifer mentioned that she wasn't looking to rush into getting remarried and wanted to spend more time getting to work on herself.

Jennifer was last married to Ben Affleck

"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

The mom-of-three did clarify, however, that she definitely wasn't looking to have more children or was close to it, saying: "Yes, the shop is closed; there are no babies."

Back in 2016, soon after she and Ben separated, she'd stated that the thought of "failing" at marriage was a hard one for her.

"It's one of the pains in my life that something I believe in so strongly I've completely failed at twice," she told Vanity Fair.

"But I know that, with time and some perspective, I'll have a clearer sense of where I let the system down, because there's no way I get off in this."

The actress has prioritized taking care of her three children

The actress definitely seems to be quite happy in her relationship with John, which her Alias co-star Victor Garber confirmed in an interview with Us Weekly in 2019.

"I have [met him]. I think he's adorable. They're great! What's wonderful is they're taking their time and they are just enjoying each other's company. Her priority is her children. That's it. She's focused on that. She's remarkable … She's happy."

