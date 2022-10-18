Jennifer Garner's entourage expose what she's really like in cheeky behind-the-scenes video - see their texts She really didn't know what to think!

It appears as if Jennifer Garner has no issue with her team exposing her, and they're taking advantage of it!

In light of National Boss Day, some of her entourage celebrated by revealing what the actress is really like as a boss.

Revealing a text conversation between the two, the interaction proved just how comfortable she is with them, even when it comes to unexpected and outlandish requests!

WATCH: Jennifer Garner urges fans to get mammograms

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a video which first showed a screenshot of an Instagram conversation between her and someone on her team, where she had sent a video and asked: "Is it too much to ask? Just a question."

The video in question, which was shared by Good News Movement, sees a man decked out in a t-shirt, shorts and socks that had printed all over them photos of his friend's face who he was picking up from the airport.

The Alias actress' entourage quickly took note, replying with: "Assignment understood," and they really proved they got the message!

Jennifer's reaction to the prank is priceless

A subsequent clip sees three of them decked out in clothing full of Jennifer's cut-out face all over it, and surprising her in her kitchen. The hilarious video captures her walking into the surprise, and her face is full of emotion, from shock, bemusement, confusion, and laughter.

What's more, they gave rare insight into more of her typical requests, revealing the "things Jen always asks for" in a bag, which included gum, mints, pens, chocolate, Once Upon a Farm – her brand of food and veggie blends for children – plus sparkling water, reading glasses, and airpods.

The star rarely shies away from getting candid on social media

The mom-of-three expressed her love for her team in the post, writing: "Three total badass nerds right there, @mogrosser @nkpaiva @cvolden. I couldn't be any luckier."

Fans were loving the equally hilarious and heartfelt moment, taking to the comments section to write: "Omg give them a raise!" and: "Best boss' day surprise EVER!" as well as: "Great staff," plus another fan also even said: "Wow they all look like Jen themselves lol."

