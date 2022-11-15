Oti Mabuse pens special message to husband Marius Iepure after milestone moment The professional dancers have been married since 2014

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure have had a busy few days after they brought their workshop extravaganza, London Dance Nights, to the capital for a one-day special. And now, the couple are looking back at the magical day after confirming they will be back again next year.

Exclusive: Oti Mabuse details incredible romance with her husband Marius Iepure

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share a highlights reel, the former Strictly Come Dancing star couldn't help but gush about her partner.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse dances with husband in rare video

"@londondancenights 2022 FINALLY HAPPENED, so proud of the entire @otimabusedancestudio team for making this the success that it was especially @mariusiepure for being an exceptional leader and doing a brilliantly job," she wrote.

"To all our sponsors, friends, family and new found family thank you from the bottom of our hearts, the competitors, their coaches and their parents who came from all over the world, our host, judges, the evening show professionals and all who came for dancing to watch, dance yourself, we hope you truly had a brilliant evening and we cannot wait to see you 2023!"

Just last month, 32-year-old Oti talked about her beautiful love story with her husband Marius. She met the ballroom champion, 39, when she moved to Germany to compete and he became her professional partner.

Oti uploaded this highlights reel from the weekend

Marius proposed in 2014 on his birthday and they married that same year. "There's no secret to why it works, no love potion or anything," Oti exclusively revealed to HELLO!.

"We're best friends who live and work together and have a future together, and I value our relationship because it's so pure and it's mine. That's home and that's real and I love that about it."

Dance champion Marius, who runs the Oti Mabuse Dance Studio in London with his wife, is her greatest supporter. "It is really nice to know he has that self-confidence in himself to love watching me blossom," added Oti. "Like me, he comes from a strong, ambitious mother. I also come with two strong sisters, seven aunts, 12 cousins who are mostly women.

"And I am so, so proud watching him grow in his career, becoming president of DanceSport England, travelling all over the world and seeing how much he has done for our studio."

