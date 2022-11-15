Matthew McConaughey bares all in cheeky photo – but fans are distracted The Oscar winner marked National Pickle Day

Matthew McConaughey made fans blush when he shared a nude photo on Instagram in honor of National Pickle Day on Monday.

The Oscar-winning actor took to social media to post a throwback photo of himself completely naked while bending down in front of a refrigerator holding a jar of pickles and giving a cheeky smile to the camera.

Matthew protected his modesty by posing side-on with just his nude torso and right thigh on display. "Pickled #nationalpickleday," he captioned the snap.

Needless to say, his fans were quick to react, with many wishing they had been the person to take Matthew's nude picture. But while many were delighted with his skin-baring appearance, others were distracted by the contents of his fridge.

"I think I love this more because his fridge looks just like an average person's fridge," replied one. A second said: "It’s really nice seeing that a famous dude uses the same mustard and steak sauce that I do."

A third added: "Mr. McConaughey, with all due respect, you'd be able to find those pickles faster with a little bit of fridge organizing." A fourth wrote: "That's a nice condiment rack you have!!!"

Matthew's photo went down a treat with his fans

Matthew's saucy throwback comes after his wife, Camila Alves, revealed that she is recovering following a nasty fall down a flight of stairs.

"I am ok but… Don't fall people…don't fall…Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing a neck brace.

Matthew and Camila share three children

She continued: "Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went…A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…"

Matthew and Camila have been married since 2012 and share three children, Levi, 14, 12-year-old daughter Vida and nine-year-old son Livingston.

