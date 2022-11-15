Tom Brady's reaction to Gisele Bundchen video with martial arts coach revealed The model recently split from her husband Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen is a woman of many talents - and one of them being martial arts.

The fitness fanatic often impresses with her yoga moves but it was her combative defense skills which also turned heads in a video with her Jiu-Jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente.

Gisele - who has been spotted with her longtime coach in Costa Rica - refused to hold back in a clip of her sparring.

WATCH: Gisele Bundchen shows off impressive martial arts skills

The mom-of-two shared a video of herself practicing martial arts, throwing her opponent to the ground and showing off some seriously impressive moves earlier this year.

She captioned the post: "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.

"Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go."

Gisele and Tom announced their divorce in October 2022

Gisele was still married to husband Tom Brady at the time and he was one of the first to comment: "You never cease to amaze me" followed by three heart-eyes emojis.

The star was spotted enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Costa Rica with her son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, nine.

Also in attendance was Joaquim, and his brothers, who also coach Gisele and Tom's children.

Several other friends joined them on her post-divorce getaway.

Gisele is currently in Costa Rica with her children and their martial arts coaches

The longtime couple announced their split at the end of October and she released a statement which read: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."

She continued: "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Gisele concluded: "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you Gisele."

