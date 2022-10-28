Gisele Bundchen breaks silence after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen has broken her silence after her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized on Friday.

The Brazilian model took to Instagram with a statement which read: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."

READ: Tom Brady lashes out mid-game amid rumored marriage troubles with Gisele Bündchen

She continued: "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gisele with her children during happier times

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Gisele concluded: "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you Gisele."

RELATED: Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's $26million+ property portfolio

READ: Tom Brady follows Gisele's lead and ditches wedding ring amid rumored marriage troubles

Her words mirrored Tom's statement which was also released on Instagram at the same time. He revealed the divorce had been finalized in "recent days," and also put their children at the forefront of the message.

Gisele and Tom have divorced after 13 years of marriage

They have been married since 2009 and share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine.

Earlier this month, she left a prayer emoji comment and liked a post from life coach Jay Shetty. "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again," the post read.

READ: Tom Brady talks retirement amid Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors

In a caption she added, "Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals."

Tom also released a statement confirming the news

Tom previously announced his retirement in February before changing his mind a month later and returning to Tampa Bay. He's currently playing on a one-year, $15 million contract.

His U-turn reportedly caused a rift between him and the Brazilian beauty, 42.

In an interview with Elle in September, Gisele expressed her hope that her husband would step away from football for good.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.