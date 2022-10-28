A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin shares gushing tribute to 'amazing wife' for heartfelt reason The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin, 48, gushed over his wife Jess as she celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday.

READ: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin's wife 'died a little inside' over engagement ring mishap

To mark the milestone occasion, the TV star shared a snap of his wife of six years on Instagram showing her dressed in a purple lace top and jeans as she pulled a face for the camera with two glass objects over her eyes. He affectionately called her his "mad egg" in the caption, writing: "Happy 40th birthday to my amazing wife. Still funny, beautiful and the best partner and mum I could have dreamt of. My Mad Egg. Xxxx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin unveils home transformation with wife Jess

Fans reacted to the snap in the comments, with several sharing birthday messages. "What is that photo. Just brill," one remarked, and a second penned: "Happy little big bday Jess hope you’re being spoiled."

SEE: 5 A Place in the Sun stars' dreamy weddings: From Jasmine Harman to Laura Hamilton

RELATED: Alison Hammond discusses marriage and babies with 'starstruck' secret partner

Jonnie and Jess – who share three young children: twins Rafa and Cormac, two, and Rex, three – recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary after getting married in October 2016.

The presenter marked his wife's 40th birthday with some heartfelt words

At the time, he announced the exciting news by sharing a snap of himself kissing his new wife outside Healey Barn in Northumberland, writing: "The very happiest weekend of my life. #escapetothewedding."

Jess was a beautiful bride in a satin floor-length gown with a cowl neckline and capped sleeves, finishing off her look with a lace-trimmed veil secured on top of her perfectly-blowdried hair.

Jonnie and Jess tied the knot in 2016

She held a bouquet of white flowers tied together with ribbon, while Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie was a dapper groom in a black suit, a blue shirt and brown shoes.

Previous photos shared by Jess revealed that the couple exchanged vows in a rustic ceremony that took place under wooden beams covered with fairy lights, a huge metallic chandelier and exposed brick walls. Their guests sat in wooden chairs on either side of the stone aisle, which led to a large fireplace at the altar.

READ: Queen Letizia's corset bridesmaid dresses belong in a time capsule

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.