Gemma Atkinson shares traumatic predicament – 'If Gorka was here he'd be fuming'

Gemma Atkinson found herself in an unfortunate predicament on Sunday afternoon as she attempted to rescue an injured animal.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old mum documented her attempt to save a wounded wood pigeon.

Addressing her 1.8 million followers, Gemma pleaded with her followers: "So, I'm in a predicament. There's an injured pigeon… It can't fly, it's just walking around, limp. There are four crows in the tree that keep attacking it.

"What am I supposed to do with it? I've got no box or nothing. Can I put it in the car? Maybe I should try and get a box from one of the houses… Oh my god, why does this always happen to me!"

Sharing an update with her followers, Gemma solemnly explained how the bird died in her car as she was about to drive to the local bird sanctuary. Distressed by the news, she added: "But it is pretty rank that I have got a dead wood pigeon in my car. Happy Monday! Sorry pal, I tried my best."

In a separate photo, the blonde beauty shared an insight into her fiancé’s likely reaction. Gemma quipped: "If Gorka was here he'd be fuming at having to sit with a dead bird in the car. Always have a towel in my boot for rescues!"

"Silver lining is my car has needed a clean for ages… been putting it off but now it’s all hoovered and antibacted," she added.

Gemma and Gorka live in Manchester with their three-year-old daughter, Mia. The loved-up couple met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 when Gemma danced her way to the final with her professional partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

She and Gorka announced their relationship in early 2018 and welcomed daughter Mia, in July 2019. Earlier in the year, Gorka appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch, where he was grilled over their wedding plans.

Asked whether there was a date for his wedding, the 31-year-old replied: "No we haven't! We're too busy! We are always saying, 'we need to pick a date'.

"We were talking the other day and we really need to book a holiday… We're just living and we're happy like that."

