Strictly's Gorka Marquez pens sweetest tribute to fiancée Gemma for this special reason The couple are proud parents to daughter Mia

Strictly star Gorka Marquez paid tribute to his fiancée Gemma Atkinson on Wednesday to celebrate her 38th birthday.

Over on Instagram, the Spanish-born dancer shared a carousel of heartwarming snaps, including a series of adorable family photos. He included the caption: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the nicer, funnier, prettier & sexier in our relationship. Thank you for being the best mum, fiancee & friend I could wish for.

"I'm so grateful to spend every day of my life with you. We love you @glouiseatkinson. PS, sorry for the last pic."

Among the snaps was a stunning photo of Gemma rocking a bold orange zebra print shirt which she teamed with a tousled hairdo. Elsewhere, Gorka posted a stunning photo of the family enjoying a summer outing, with little Mia flashing a peace sign.

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday beautiful lady," whilst a second penned: "Happy Birthday hope you have a lovely day".

"Beautiful family picture happy birthday Gemma," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Happy birthday Gem [red heart emoji] have the best day with your wonderful family."

The couple welcomed Mia in 2019

Gorka's heartfelt post comes after the loved-up couple made a bold entrance at the Pride of Britain Awards. Dressed up to the nines, Gemma slipped into a stunning figure-hugging Rat & Boa dress complete with draped shoulders, a cowl neckline and a bold floral design.

She elevated her gorgeous look with a 90s-inspired hairdo, glamorous makeup, a gold pendant necklace and a black clutch.

Gorka, meanwhile, looked dapper in a sharp black suit. "Here's James Bond," Gemma could be heard saying of her partner in a video, before adding: "Dad looks fine!"

The duo are planning their wedding

The smitten couple live in Manchester with their three-year-old daughter, Mia. Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 when Gemma danced her way to the final with her professional partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

And in February 2021, the duo got engaged with Gorka popping the question on Valentine's Day. The new parents have since admitted that they've struggled to find the motivation to plan their big day.

Following their engagement, Gemma said: "We've done zero planning with all the Covid stuff. We've twice almost gone to the registry office and just done it but I don't think our families would be happy."

