Robin Roberts' beach vacation with partner Amber revealed following couple's challenging year The GMA star has been through a lot this year

Robin Roberts has had an eventful time, not only has she recovered from illness, but has been busy promoting her various high-profile work projects.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan prepare for milestone celebrations just days apart

However, the Good Morning America star was also able to enjoy some much-needed downtime.

Robin and her partner Amber Laign - who has been battling breast cancer - took off on an adventure with their beloved rescue dog Lukas, with photos from the trip documented on social media.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible career milestone on GMA

The couple run an Instagram account for Lukas, which featured several jaw-dropping beach snaps from the getaway.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares look inside her Scandanavian-inspired living room at country home

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts' future on show discussed as star replaced again by co-anchor

They went to Key West in Florida, a destination the couple both refer to as their happy place. It is not known when the couple went, or if Amber is still there with Lukas, but the caption read: "It took me 14 hours to get to my happy place but well worth it in the end. Have a wonderful weekend!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing Lukas a happy vacation with his two moms.

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign enjoyed a vacation with their rescue dog Lukas

Away from work, Robin splits her time between Manhattan and Connecticut, where she shares a home with long-term partner Amber.

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos joined by two very happy co-hosts at start of the week

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

This year has been testing for the couple, as Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2021 and Robin announced the news to her fans in March.

She has since been giving updates on social media every now and then on Amber's progress, and has been inundated with support from her loyal followers. The couple met on a blind date in 2005 set-up by mutual friends.

Robin Roberts with her partner Amber and rescue dog

They kept their relationship private until 2013, and have been together ever since. In an open letter announcing their relationship at the time, which was posted on Facebook, Robin said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

MORE: GMA hosts come together for surprise wedding live on air

MORE: Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA

She also said: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time[sic] girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together." The post came after 100 days of recovery after Robin's bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.