Robin Roberts welcomed back by fans as she reveals laryngitis battle as reason for GMA absence The star explained why she had lost her voice

Fans of Robin Roberts have been hoping to get some answers as to why she has been absent from Good Morning America quite a bit as of late.

Viewers of the show finally got some clarity on 10 November, as the host returned to her usual spot on the news desk, gracing millions of television screens bright and early in the morning.

Not only did she return to her beloved hosting role, but she also returned with her usual "GlamFam" videos, in which she shares a morning message and prayer with her fans ahead of going live.

During the video, which she shared on Instagram, she revealed the reason she had been absent from the show, admitting that she had been struggling with her health.

She explained that not only was she herself back, but her voice as well, revealing that she had lost it to a case of laryngitis.

"Good morning! Good morning glam fam!" she kicked off the video with, adding: "Good to be back! My voice is almost back."

Fans of the star were happy to see her back

Directly addressing her fans, she explained: "I have been battling laryngitis since Sunday," and she joked: "I would love to say it's because I was partying over the weekend but, it was just pickleball."

She added: "Glad to be here for the morning message and prayer," and she added in her caption: "Good morning! So good to be back. #GlamFam and I always look forward to hearing what you're most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday #HappyFridayEve."

The GMA crew still isn't fully back, as Michael is away on assignment

Fans were quick to express just how happy they were too to see her back on their screens, taking to the comments section to welcome her back and wish her a speedy recovery.

Her followers wrote: "What an awesome message and prayer! I'm so happy you are feeling better Robin," and: "Exactly what I needed to hear this morning. Thank you! Continue to feel better!" as well as: "I'm sooo glad you are back too!!! Glad your voice is better! Have a great Friday Eve," plus another fan added: "Good morning Robin and GlamFam. Welcome back! Grateful for a clear peaceful mind."

