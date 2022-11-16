Strictly's Janette Manrara responds to Aljaz Skorjanec's 'cheeky' birthday tribute The couple tied the knot in 2017

Strictly star Aljaž Škorjanec showered his wife Janette Manrara with endless birthday love to celebrate her 39th.

Over on Instagram, the professional dancer, 32, shared a sultry snap of Janette rocking a gorgeous white bikini. In the incredible throwback photo, the TV star looked every inch the Bond girl as she posed up a storm on a pristine sandy beach.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are all smiles during beach getaway

Recreating Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in the 1962 James Bond movie Dr. No, the Miami-born dancer wore her long raven locks in salty beachy waves. The sizzling photoshoot took place back in April for her Remembering The Oscars dance tour alongside Aljaž.

Beneath the snap, Aljaž lovingly penned: "39 has never looked better! Happy Birthday my @jmanrara".

Janette Manrara looked flawless

Stunned by the sweet tribute, Janette was quick to respond, writing: "Cheeky. Love you!"

The duo's fans raced to heap praise on Janette, with one writing: "Happy birthday beautiful lady," whilst a second noted: "Happy birthday Janette hope you have an amazing day."

"Happy birthday to your beautiful inspirational happy wife," noted a third, and a fourth gushed: "Surely the next bond girl."

The smitten couple met at a dance studio in London

Aljaž's hilarious birthday tribute comes after the couple gave a candid insight into their relationship. Speaking to Prima, the smitten duo divulged their baby plans.

On the subject of having children in the future, Janette said: "We believe in leaving it up to the universe and taking whatever we're blessed with… We want to be parents and can't wait for the day that comes, but we're not putting pressure on how, when and in what capacity that will be."

Janette and Aljaz both starred on Strictly Come Dancing

Elsewhere in the interview, Janette and Aljaž opened up about their respective careers. Asked whether they would love to present together, Janette explained: "We'd love to. We both enjoy presenting as we're natural entertainers and we love talking to people. One of our favourite sayings is. 'When opportunity and preparation meet, it equals success.'

"So it's important for us to prepare and hone our skills so that if we ever do get offered our own show, we'll be ready."

