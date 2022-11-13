Faith Hill has 'four kids' according to Tim McGraw in unearthed interview about family life The country singers have a close knit family

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are two of the world's most famous country singers, and as a result there is a lot of interest in their family life.

The celebrity couple live in Nashville, where they raised their now grown-up daughters.

The pair often share glimpses into their family life on social media, while their children are becoming stars in their own rights.

And according to Tim, Faith isn't mom to three children, but four! The award-winning star made a hilarious comment referring to himself as Faith's "fourth child" in an unearthed interview about family life back in 2016.

The down-to-earth star was chatting to Country Countdown USA, where he said of the family dynamics:"I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says."

He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so indIvidual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Tim McGraw joked that he is Faith Hill's fourth child

Faith and Tim are parents to daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20.

Gracie is a talented singer and an aspiring Broadway star, and lives in New York City, having moved there last year to pursue her dream of being on stage. Maggie keeps a lower profile although is also a talented singer, having been the lead vocalist in a college band.

Audrey, meanwhile, is a model and actress, and is studying in New York City, near to her sister Gracie.

Last year, Audrey made her parents empty nesters when she left home, and at the time Tim opened up about the bittersweet end of an era in his family.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are doting parents

Talking to People, he said: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

