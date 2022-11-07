Tim McGraw leaves fans in awe with heartfelt tribute to Faith Hill in throwback video How incredible!

Over their whopping 26 years of marriage, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have grown their careers side by side and they have been witness to each other's unforgettable accomplishments.

The couple met thanks to their respective careers in music, and they have never hesitated from supporting one another.

Tim's latest social media post is no exception, as he looked back on a truly impactful moment of his wife's early career, which cemented her as an undisputable talent, and the throwback got quite the reaction out of their youngest daughter, Audrey.

The country star took to Instagram to recognize an iconic moment from 2022 years ago, when Faith left everyone in total awe with her rendition of the U.S. National Anthem.

The jaw-dropping performance took place on 30 January 2000, during the introduction of the 34th Super Bowl, which was at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The video her husband shared sees her in straight blonde hair wearing fitted leather pants with a black long sleeve top, as her voice soars through the stadium while a company of drummers and bagpipe players play in the background as the live band.

Faith's performance was truly incredible

It was quite the star-studded year, as Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Tina Turner and Toni Braxton also performed throughout the night.

The game saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Tennessee Titans, and Tim posted it in honor of a game the Titans played on 6 November against the Kansas City Chiefs, which improved their playoff chances as 2023's Super Bowl approaches.

Both the star's look and her performance were spectacular

He captioned the throwback video with: "Let's go, @Titans! #SuperBowl bound baby!!" The first and last time the Titans were a part of the Super Bowl was the year Faith performed.

While the potential of them going to the Super Bowl is exciting for some, Tim's post had his fans entirely focused on Faith, most notably their daughter Audrey, who wrote in the comments: "QUEEN," and, "WOW." Others also wrote: "Chills!!!!!!" and: "This woman is one of the best singers EVER," as well as: "Most likely the very BEST version I have ever heard!!!"

