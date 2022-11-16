Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter is the ultimate cowgirl in mini dress The 20-year-old star looked unreal

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's 20-year-old daughter Audrey McGraw looked phenomenal in her latest Instagram snap. The brunette beauty took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself rocking a bridal-white lace mini dress with fluttery sleeves and a whimsical floral print.

Complete with elegant ruched detailing on the shoulders and a figure-flattering waist tie, Audrey's feminine botanical frock looked incredible on her svelte silhouette. The brunette beauty's tresses cascaded past her shoulders in loose curls, which she styled beneath a Western hat. We're loving her cowgirl aesthetic!

Audrey finished off her casual getup with a silver ring and a slick of dark lipstick, adding Neil Young's Cowgirl in the Sand to her post.

The aspiring actress never fails to disappoint fans with her fashion-forward IG posts. Back in the summer, Audrey enchanted her 60.6k followers wearing a strappy black tank top and emerald slip skirt, posing against a tropical backdrop.

Audrey was the ultimate cowgirl in a dreamy floral dress

"You look just like your mother," penned a fan, as another agreed: "It's Faith all over again!"

Faith and Tim made no secret of how much they struggled when they became empty nesters last year. Their youngest daughter, Audrey, was the last to move out of the Nashville family home – but it looks like she is thriving in her New York City apartment following her move to the Big Apple to attend college.

While Audrey, Gracie, and their sister Maggie, are all enjoying living independently, it took their famous parents some time to get used to the idea.

"You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves," Tim told People last year.

The budding actress has a unique sense of style

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star added: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

