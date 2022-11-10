Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares adorable throwback video from family's incredible vacation The country singers are parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three grown up daughters, and they certainly have a wonderful life!

The celebrity couple have gone on some incredible family holidays with their girls over the years, and their youngest, Audrey, shared a glimpse into one of their spectacular vacations in a new throwback video posted on Instagram.

The footage saw the now-20-year-old as a little girl falling asleep while on a luxury boat cruising along the ocean.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's incredible love story

The video was captioned: "I just know this was a damn good nap," with many fans commenting on it. Along with Audrey, Tim and Faith are also parents to daughters Gracie, 25, and Maggie, 24.

Both Gracie and Audrey live in New York City, and Tim recently visited the Big Apple to see them both.

Gracie is an aspiring Broadway star and recently wowed her followers on social media with her singing voice after sharing footage of her performing a rendition of I Know the Truth by Aida.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter shared a throwback video from her family's luxury holiday

Audrey, meanwhile, is in New York City to study. Tim and Faith raised their daughters in Nashville, where they still live.

Faith recently shared footage from inside their grand garden as they celebrated middle daughter Maggie's birthday.

Becoming empty nesters is always a big change for any parents and Tim told People at the time of youngest daughter Audrey leaving home last year: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Audrey McGraw with mom Faith Hill

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

