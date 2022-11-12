Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie showcases hourglass figure in striking mini dress

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie put on a different kind of show for her followers on Friday – and she looked amazing.

The 25-year-old Broadway hopeful usually delights her fans with clips of herself singing, but this time she showed off her fashion credentials by animatedly posing for a selfie in a seriously eye-catching green dress.

While her surroundings may not have been glamorous as she stood by the toilet in her bathroom, Gracie looked simply divine as she modeled her latest fashion buy.

Gracie's dress features a mini length with a pleated skirt and a nipped-in waist which highlighted her curves. It also has slightly puffed sleeves and a low-cut sweetheart neckline that draws attention to her decolletage.

The singer added a pair of loafers with white ankle socks and posed with one leg slightly bent in front of the other as she held up her dress at one side.

It's not surprising that she looks so good as she has been working out hard and recently was even brought to tears during an intense fitness class.

Gracie looked gorgeous

Earlier this month, Gracie took to Instagram to reveal she'd just endured an incredibly tough exercise class and was feeling the burn. Gracie shared her pride and joy for her friend who conducted the session and wrote a gushing post thanking her.

"Could not be prouder of this woman if I tried," she wrote. "@hoffhil you are magnificent, radiant, and constantly inspiring me to be my greatest self. Seeing your hard work come to fruition with the newly launched SOTO app and a full class to celebrate today fully brought me to tears."

Gracie recently completed an intense fitness class

Gracie added: "I swear I wasn't crying because of how hard the workout was!! @sotomethod gang rise up. Also can we just see how hot @wesaderhold and @hoffhil look after working out, they are glowing…….while I literally look like I just woke up."

She added photos of herself in a crop top and leggings alongside her friends and included a few images and video from the class.

