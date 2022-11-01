Faith Hill chokes back tears in emotional tribute after sad loss

Faith Hill struggled to contain her emotions while paying tribute to her dear friend Loretta Lynn following the country music singer's death on 4 October.

MORE: Tim McGraw leaves fans emotional with sweet tribute to wife Faith Hill

The 1883 star was joined on stage by her husband Tim McGraw at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta, who died in her sleep aged 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stars who have sadly died

A star-studded crowd gathered to remember the late singer for CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn, which aired on Sunday.

During her speech, Faith was comforted by her husband as she fought back tears on several occasions while reminiscing about Loretta and their friendship.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans after alarming news

SEE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares peek inside palatial NYC home

"It is our honor and privilege to be here close to where our dear friendship began," she said. "And to celebrate this extraordinary woman and her remarkable life.

"Loretta was unabashedly honest about hardships and joys of being a wife and mother, a woman loving life — loving, lying, cheating, having babies, not having babies…she sang about it all."

Faith became emotional during her tribute to Loretta

Faith continued. "She was fierce and proud of who she was, where she came from and how she lived her life. She didn't push boundaries for women in country music, she shredded them. ,

"She gave us this bold new space to find our own way to dream and soar into the music we make, the careers, and lives we have. She was always good, kind, and supportive of all of us. Every single person in this room has a story they could share. She was so dang wise and funny."

Both Faith and Tim paid tribute to Loretta Lynn

Holding back tears, Faith concluded: "I am honored to have been in your presence, Loretta. I am grateful to have had so many memories with you.

"I am proud to be a woman in country music, proud to be a mom, I am proud to have the privilege of following you down the musical path you blazed for all of us."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.