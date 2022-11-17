Gavin Rossdale pays tribute as he mourns loss of industry veteran The singer reflected on the photographer's sudden death

Gavin Rossdale, as are many members of the music industry, is mourning the loss of a beloved friend and industry colleague.

The rock singer paid tribute to touring photographer Scott "Scott Doc" Dachroeden, who passed away from a heartbreaking battle with cancer.

The Bush lead singer opened up about his friendship with the photographer, revealing that just over a month ago he had been taking photos of him and his band on stage.

Gavin took to Instagram to pay tribute, sharing a heartfelt photo of Scott, smiling as he sits on the floor alongside his adorable dog, who Gavin said was named Chewy.

In his tribute to him, he wrote: "I learnt a lot from Scott's energy and warmth - I've known him since we began," which was back in the early 1990s.

He added: "What a treat to tour with him recently - he took some amazing pictures of us only 5 weeks ago," plus he said: "I was so glad to spend time with him."

Gavin's heartfelt tribute

Gavin reflected on the sudden loss, writing: "Every moment something sacred is at stake." Just last week, Scott posted on his own Instagram page the news of his stage 4 cancer, sharing a GoFundMe to raise funds as he spent time in the hospital. A total of $165,020 was raised.

One of his very last posts on Instagram was of Gavin himself, sharing a photo of him performing on stage in honor of his birthday on 30 October and writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this gem of a human being @gavinrossdale from the mighty @bush. Go get on his socials and light him up!!"

The two were both friends and industry colleagues

The father-of-four concluded his heartfelt tribute with: "He will be so missed by so many people - thinking of you man - here with your pal Chewy - thx for the energy thx for the memories."

Fans and those who knew him took to his comment section to pay tribute as well, writing: "Loved him so much," and: "I've been in tears since I heard," as well as: "I'm so very sorry for your loss, and the loss to the music family," plus another fan added: "I am deeply sorry about your friend."

