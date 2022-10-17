Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale put on a united front at son Apollo's football game The former couple share three sons

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are doting parents to three children - Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

MORE: Gwen Stefani supports Blake Shelton as he announces shocking news

The former couple co-parent their sons and are primarily based in Los Angeles.

And while they are not a couple anymore, they will always be family, and that was shown for all to see this week as they reunited at their youngest son Apollo's football game.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

In pictures posted in Daily Mail, The Voice judge and singer were all smiles as they supported the eight-year-old during his match.

MORE: Gwen Stefani apologizes to husband Blake Shelton after on-air blunder

SEE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's dreamy 1,300-acre ranch is in league of its own

Gavin was also joined by his girlfriend, Courtlyn Cannan. The No Doubt singer was married to the Bush frontman for 14 years, before they went their separate ways in 2015.

Since then, Gwen has gone on to find love with country singer Blake Shelton, who she met on The Voice in 2014.

The pair tied the knot in 2021 and Blake is a loving stepfather to Gwen and Gavin's sons, with the singer even paying tribute to her other half on Father's Day last year in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were married for 14 years

While the former couple successfully co-parent, and their children gush about both their parents, the British musician previously told People magazine that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting.

MORE: Gwen Stefani confesses she was nervous to reunite with Blake Shelton on The Voice

MORE: Gwen Stefani's wild private bar with Blake Shelton is made for Instagram

He also revealed how much fun his sons are when he said: "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together," he said.

"But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great." It's an exciting time for Gavin and Gwen's sons too, who are set to become uncles for the first time.

Gwen went on to marry Blake Shelton

It was announced last month that Gavin's oldest child, model Daisy Lowe, is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul, making the singer a first-time grandfather too. Gavin goes to London to visit Daisy as often as he can, and the model has a close bond with her siblings too.

GALLERY: Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

MORE: Gwen Stefani apologizes to husband Blake Shelton after on-air blunder

The singer went there back in June during his tour, and shared a heartfelt message on social media, admitting it was bittersweet being back in the UK, as he was having a great time, but missing his sons who had remained in LA.

Gavin is a doting father

He wrote: "I am so London born and raised," he wrote. "Really lucky to have been here in between the European tour - traveling back soon back to lala.

LOOK: Gwen Stefani's huge engagement ring will make you gasp

"We miss you massively @kingsrossdale_ @zuma_rossdale21 apollo - soraya and fam -london rules." Daisy then replied, writing: "So happy to have you home… but missing the boys way too much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.