Pierce Brosnan celebrates baby news with his family - see photos Congratulations to the Brosnan family!

Pierce Brosnan has expressed his delight after announcing the arrival of another grandchild to his family. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the James Bond star revealed his son Sean Brosnan and daughter-in-law Sanja Banic their second child, a baby boy called Jaxxon.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan celebrates happy news after sweet date night with wife Keely

Alonsgide two pictures of the new bundle of joy, the proud grandfather wrote: "Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan teams up with 21-year-old son for important cause

"Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you."

READ: Pierce Brosnan gets candid about family life after growing up with an absent father

SEE: Pierce Brosnan melts hearts with unseen wedding photo on 21st anniversary

Both Sean and Sanja are already doting parents to their seven-year-old daughter, Marley. Little Jaxxon is Pierce's fourth grandchild, he has two older grandchildren called Isabella, 24, and Lucas, 17, via his late daughter Charlotte.

Following the happy news, fans and friends flocked to the comments section to post heartwarming messages. Musician Imelda May remarked: "Congratulations to all!!!! Welcome to the world little one." Chelsea Handler added a heart emoji.

The doting grandfather shared these sweet photos of the newborn baby

As well as Sean, 39, Hollywood star Pierce is also a father to Christopher, 49, from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris. He adopted Cassandra's children Chris and his sister Charlotte following their marriage, and together the couple welcomed Sean in 1983.

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

In 2001, Pierce married his current wife Keely Shaye Smith, and together they share two sons: Dylan, 25, and 21-year-old Paris.

Pierce with sons Sean, Paris and Dylan

In British GQ's October issue, the Irish actor and his two youngest sons opened up about their bond with Paris and Dylan revealing what it was like growing up with such a famous father.

"I always thought he had a lot of friends, growing up, because people would come up to him in the street, and he's like the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a really long time," explained Dylan.

Despite his level of fame, 69-year-old Pierce has always advised his sons against careers in acting. "Just because it's [explicit] hard work, it's a cross to bear," he noted. "You're constructing and destroying yourself."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.