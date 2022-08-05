Pierce Brosnan melts hearts with unseen wedding photo on 21st anniversary The James Bond star wed in 2001

Pierce Brosnan paid a loving tribute to his wife Keely Shaye Smith in honour of their 21st wedding anniversary on Thursday.

MORE: Who is Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith? Everything you need to know

The James Bond star took to Instagram on Friday to share a beautiful photo from their 2001 wedding day shortly after the couple exchanged vows. Alongside it, Pierce wrote a heartfelt message to his wife, which read: "Happy Anniversary my love Keely, we danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could it all again."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

The couple's fans and famous friends were quick to offer their congratulations, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning photo such a beautiful couple. How lovely to have such a loving faithful handsome husband."

A second said: "Wishing you a wonderful anniversary!! So proud of you both, may your marriage continue to bring joy to us all." Chelsea Handler added: "Congratulations, you two! Way to set an example!"

READ: Pierce Brosnan gets candid about family life after growing up with an absent father

READ: Planning a 2022 wedding? Here's everything you need to think about

Keely shared the same image on her own Instagram, simply writing: "Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial."

Pierce and Keely married in his native Ireland

The couple said 'I do' at Ballintubber Abbey in his native Ireland in front of 100 guests after being forced to postpone their wedding three times. Together they share two sons: Dylan and Paris.

The big day, covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, was actually shrouded in secrecy and boasted many features that would make his 007 character proud. The day also featured a fireworks display, a seven-tier cake, and an elaborate ice sculpture of Rodin's The Kiss.

Photos revealed Keely's beautiful white dress complete with scalloped lace. She finished off her traditional bridal look with pearl droplet earrings and a delicate diamante tiara placed in her polished updo.

Pierce and Keely have been together since 1994

This was the film star's second marriage as back in 1980, he tied the knot with Cassandra Harris. The couple had a son together, Sean, who is also an actor just like his father. Pierce also adopted Cassandra's children, Charlotte and Chris, when their father, Dermot Harris, sadly died in 1986.

Heartbreakingly, Pierce lost both Cassandra and Charlotte to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 and Charlotte lost her life to the same disease in 2013.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.