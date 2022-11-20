Michael J. Fox supported by famous friends following huge career milestone What an honour…

Michael J. Fox was clearly very moved at the weekend, as he was honoured for his charity and advocacy work. Surrounded by celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lawrence, the actor and activist was awarded an honorary Oscar.

The award was given for Michael's work setting up the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which has so far raised $1.5 billion for Parkinson's disease research.

The actor was diagnosed with the neurological condition when he was just 29, and eventually left his leading role on the sitcom Spin City as a result.

WATCH: Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan talk about Parkinson's

Speaking as he accepted his award on Saturday night, the star said: "It is humbling in the deepest way to stand here and accept your kindness."

Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s when he starred in Family Ties followed by the Back to the Future trilogy, admitted in his speech that he initially kept his diagnosis private because "I didn't know if an audience could laugh if they knew I was struggling."

Michael thanked the Academy for the honour

Cheers actor Woody Harrelson introduced the star before he was officially presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Speaking of his friend, Woody said: "He turned a chilling diagnosis into a courageous mission."

Appearing on the Working It Out podcast in June, Michael talked candidly about how Parkinson's had changed his ability to act, saying: "When I did the spinoff from The Good Wife, which is The Good Fight, I couldn't remember the lines. I just had this blank, I couldn't remember the lines."

The star was introduced by friend Woody Harrelson

He added that it was a contrast to the way he would be able to work with lines and roles earlier in his career.

"I'd go, 'I'm in. Mallory, get off the phone.' And I knew it, like in an instant, and it continued to be that way for me," he shared.

