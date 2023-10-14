The reason Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan moved away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighborhood

Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan sold their Quogue, New York residence in 2021 for a whopping $6.1 million and relocated to Santa Barbara, but here's why they didn't stay long in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighborhood…

The star, who has been battling Parkinson's disease since age 29, revealed to People back in 2021 that they decided to move around for no reason than simply to just keep moving.

"We did an interesting thing," Michael told the publication. "We sold our house and we went to Santa Barbara for a couple of months. We're going to go to Malibu later this year and hang out. We don't have anybody to pick up at school!"

This comes as their children have flown the nest. The couple – who have been married since 1988 – are parents to Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esme, who is 21.

Their former NY home had six bedrooms, a library, wine cellar, and one acre of land. They also owned an apartment in Manhattan and a mansion further down the East Coast in New England.

© Instagram Michael and Tracy have lived in Santa Barbara, Malibu, New York, and Connecticut

In a 2012 interview with Architectural Digest, 63, discussed keeping their Upper East Side home the way it was after it had first been redecorated way back in 1997. "Our tastes changed, but we held off redecorating – it seemed like a big undertaking," she explained. "Something would rip, and I'd say, 'Just wait.' The paint would peel. I'd say, 'Just wait.'"

Michael, 62, simply added in response: "This place has raised four kids. We beat the hell out of it."

© Instagram They're parents to four children

In 1997, they bought their Connecticut vacation home, which Michael said in a 2000 Architectural Digest interview was inspired by a grand home he'd visited in British Columbia when he was just ten years old.

"I'd never seen anything like it," the Family Ties star recalled to the outlet. "When I asked the lady who lived there why they'd built it that way, she said, 'I want­ed to stand in the middle of the room, call out my children's names and have them be able to hear – and answer – me from any room in the house.' Something about that struck me as a great idea. I never forgot it."

© Getty Images Their kids were raised in their Manhattan and New England homes

Michael and Tracy eventually put it on the market in 2016 for $4.25 million when their kids began moving out of the family home.

