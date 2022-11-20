Demi Moore looks so youthful in stunning new family photo alongside daughter Scout The star took to social media

Demi Moore was a vision on Saturday when she shared the most incredible family photo alongside her lookalike daughter Scout, 24.

In the photo, the Ghost actress and her daughter were beaming from ear to ear as she held her sweet pooch Pilaf in a pouch as they were photographed standing beside artist Caroline Denervaud at her exhibition in LA.

Demi Moore dances inside Idaho wardrobe as she marks 60th birthday

Captioning the sweet snap, the doting mother penned: "Family outing at @carolinedenervaud’s debut solo exhibition, RANDOM WALK So beautiful. Don’t miss the official opening tonight at @simard_bilodeau_contemporary in LA!"

Demi looked radiant in the update which saw her rocking an all-black ensemble comprised of black trousers and a long-sleeved black roll neck. Scout matched her mother and carried her little pup, Grandma in a similar black sling.

Demi shared the update with fans on Instagram

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the incredible post. One follower penned: " Beautiful," alongside a heart-eyes emoji. A second added: "Demi is so ageless and beautiful."

Others couldn't help but comment on the adorable four-legged friends featured in the post, with a third adding: "Grandma and P got the 'left paw out' memo."

Another photo in the carousel featured a sweet closeup of Demi's dog with its tongue sticking out.

The pooch is a favorite with fans

The fabulous snaps came just days after the star celebrated her 60th birthday with a lavish party at Demi's Idaho home.

The VIP guest list included good friend Eric Buterbaugh, and her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, and judging by the videos shared by the star, they a blast.

"Birthday weekend recap and I am just getting started. Loving 60!" she captioned the post, which included several photos and videos taken during the past week.

Demi had a blast!

In one photo, Demi can be seen posing in her living room holding a vibrant selection of balloons. A video featured in the update showed her modelling a birthday gift, a gorgeous winter-themed jumper, whilst holding one of her dogs.

"Hey mum, what year were you born?" one of her daughters can be heard asking her, whilst she replied: "One of the best years, in 1962."A second clip sees her dancing away in her closet as her friend filmed her.

