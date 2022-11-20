Kelly Ripa reflects on life-changing decision that had an impact on her personal and professional life The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was feeling thankful

Kelly Ripa was in a reflective mood over the weekend as she looked back on a decision that had an incredible outcome for her entire family.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to share a photo of New York City's iconic skyline, and wrote: "34 years ago I moved to NYC, and have been in love ever since".

Kelly's decision to move to the Big Apple has resulted in much success for her in both her career and personal life.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

She is one of the most well-known faces of morning television thanks to hosting Live since 2001, which is filmed in Manhattan.

What's more, Kelly and Mark Consuelos' children were born and raised in NYC, benefiting from some incredible opportunities as a result. Kelly was born in New Jersey and moved to the city three decades ago, but is still very much in touch with her roots.

Talking to SJ Magazine about her upbringing, the star said: "My mom and dad are the reason I am who I am today. What you see on the show is just the way I used to act at home. I mostly talk to nice people and I give back what I get. But treat me with disrespect, and you’ll learn real fast that I’m from Jersey.”

Kelly Ripa reflected on her decision to move to New York City over 30 years ago

She was also inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2017, and was incredibly honored.

Kelly and Mark are now experiencing a new chapter in their lives while in NYC, having become empty nesters last year.

The couple's three children are all now living away from home, with youngest son Joaquin, 19, leaving back in September 2021 to attend the University of Michigan.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos raised their three children in NYC

Their oldest son Michael lives nearby the family home in the Upper East Side in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and is an aspiring actor.

Their middle child, daughter Lola, 21, meanwhile, is living in London for the year as part of her college course.

The family are expected to reunite next week for Thanksgiving. Kelly and Mark recently flew to London to visit Lola for the weekend, and documented their time together on social media.

It looked like a great time was had by all, and Lola messaged her famous mom on Instagram after the visit, telling her to "come back".

