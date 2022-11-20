Ginger Zee opens up about her emotions in personal new message The Good Morning America star is incredibly brave

Ginger Zee has always been open about her mental health and often talks about her feelings on social media.

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

The popular Good Morning America star shared a new post at the end of the week reflecting on her current emotions, alongside several photos of her in the GMA studio, and footage of her surrounded by her glam squad helping her to get ready before the show.

In the message, she shared her gratitude for those around her in her team, and revealed why she was grateful.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee left surprised during work mission

She wrote: "Today I did something I always talk about but haven’t executed well. I found peace with all the emotions thrown at me this week. Meditation (thank you @danharris for introducing me to it almost a decade ago) has allowed me to find the temporary nature of it all. I know it’s not permanent but I’m celebrating it for today.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos joined by two new GMA co-stars this week

MORE: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded day

"Peaceful Friday everyone. And big thanks for my team that makes it way easier by supporting me: @msmerylin @fairweatherfacestbk @samwnek @maxgolembo @kentongewecke @michaelstrahan @whosyourjockey @celineelisemua @elenageorge1mkp @theaudiocreative @rileywinchwx @dmanzo1013."

Ginger's co-stars were quick to show their support, with Michael Strahan being one of the first to like the post.

GMA's Ginger Zee opened up about her emotions in a new personal post

Fans sent heartfelt messages too, with one writing: "Take care of yourself!" while another wrote: "Ginger you are a true inspiration to all." A third added: "Always here for you, TV family."

MORE: GMA hosts come together for surprise wedding live on air

MORE: Michael Strahan opens up about working with George Stephanopoulos on GMA

The TV star has been incredibly open about her mental health and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder over a decade ago.

In October, meanwhile, in light of World Mental Health Day, Ginger opened up further about the diagnosis and how it totally changed her life.

GMA star Ginger Zee is incredibly open about her mental health

She told fans: "Today, on World Mental Health Day it's important for you to know that 11 years ago I was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder after checking in at Columbia's Psych Ward." The meteorologist added: "It's also important for you to know that I have found healing and you deserve to too."

MORE: Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions shock co-stars live on GMA

She explained: "Depression, eating disorder, PTSD - they are all part of the story I work on and accept about myself everyday. Honesty with myself and exposing my imperfection was step one for me."

The mom-of-two maintained that she hoped her divulging information about her mental health would encourage others to get help should they need it, and to destigmatize the way people look and approach depression, anxiety, and going to therapy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.