Sarah Ferguson delighted her Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared a rare photo with both of her daughters – and she had a special reason for doing so.

The mother-of-two is very close to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and posted a stunning black-and-white image of herself with her grown-up children.

In the picture, which was originally published in Good Housekeeping, the trio wore matching white shirts and posed with their arms around each other, smiling for the camera and clearly delighted to be in each other's company.

Sarah captioned the photo, which she shared alongside some solo pictures of herself and her daughters: "It’s #WorldChildrensDay and my children are all grown up!"

The Duchess went on: "So we’ve put our minds and hearts together to help children around the world.

"Follow @the_anti_slavery_collective, an initiative started by my daughter @princesseugenie, @bigchangecharity, co-founded by my oldest, Princess Beatrice, and find more information @sarahs_trust_ to learn how you too can help the children of this world."

Sarah delighted her followers with the photo

Her fans were full of kind words for both the picture and the good work Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie are doing. One commented: "Beautiful ladies and beautiful work you are doing!!!"

A second wrote: "Amazing! Go girls and continue making the difference in people’s lives," while a third simply added: "This is gorgeous! X."

Sarah published a heartfelt open letter to her daughters published by Good Housekeeping just over a year ago. In it, she shared her joy at being a mother and in seeing her daughters become mothers too.

Their Duchess is such a doting mum

She wrote, in part: "Every day I thank the universe for allowing me to be your mother… From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both.

"Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment."

