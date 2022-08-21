Simon Cowell’s shocking daily diet he had to change 'for son Eric' The mogul was warned by doctors about his lifestyle

Simon Cowell has opened up about the major lifestyle changes he was forced to make after a doctor warned him of the dangers of his extremely unhealthy diet.

READ: Simon Cowell injury recovery: how he's changed his life since accident

The America's Got Talent judge sat down with Ellen Degeneres to divulge the details of his recent health battle after a TV producer hinted to the mogul he "looked terrible". The 62-year-old star, who shares five-year-old son Eric with his fiancee Lauren Silverman, 45, told the chat host he was urged to "sort himself out".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell's teeth journey: What has the AGT star had done?

"I went to see this doctor in London and we did some tests, and then a month later he said 'you have the worst diet I've ever met from any patient'," said The X Factor star.

Simon, who is a regular smoker and drinker, recalled asking his doctor what he needed to give up in order to improve his health.

READ: Simon Cowell's super strict diet and health routine will surprise you

Simon Cowell now follows and extremely strict daily diet

"He said the diet," says Simon. So, what does Simon eat? "It's pretty much all the things I loved that I can't now eat. So no dairy, no sugar, no bread, no gluten, no red meat," he says.

"I've gotta be honest with you, it was easier than I thought. And part of the reason I did it was because Eric is five this year so I realised that if I didn't sort myself out physically I wouldn't be able to catch up with him.

MORE: Is Simon Cowell retiring amid his ongoing health battles?

READ: Amanda Holden reveals Simon Cowell's family relocation plans - report

"The minute he wakes up to the minute he goes to sleep - you forget [a child's] energy at five years old is phenomenal." Fans were quick to respond to a clip of the interview shared on TikTok, rushing to the comments to share their divided thoughts on Simon's ultra-strict daily diet.

Simon told Ellen he changed his diet "for his son Eric"

"I wouldn't say those foods are bad for you… it's all about having a balanced diet," argued one viewer, as a second wrote: "Drop the diet but carry on smoking and drinking? I'm not sure about that"

"So drinking and smoking is okay, but eating dairy and carbs are bad? Any PT or fitness coach will tell you that's not right," added a third fan.

Read more HELLO! US stories here