Is Jack Grealish's stylish girlfriend Sasha Attwood the new Victoria Beckham? There's a new WAG in town…

The footballer everyone is talking about right now has to be Jack Grealish. The England player is a big shot both on and off the pitch, and is currently the face of Gucci.

His girlfriend, model Sasha Attwood, is also hitting headlines with her fashion credentials; she is currently an influencer and has racked up a huge amount of followers on Instagram.

Sasha and Jack met at school

When she's not cheering on her boyfriend on the sidelines, the 25-year-old has a popular Youtube channel and often goes to parties in the capital. We are noticing her outfits receive great praise online - could she be the new Victoria Beckham, the world's most stylish WAG?

In May, the blonde beauty attended the Mary Katrantzou x Lipsy capsule collection launch party, accessorising a mini skirt from the range with a white blazer, a Balenciaga bag, and knee-high boots.

Sasha wearing a Mary Katrantzou x Lipsy skirt and Balenciaga bag

Also in May, Sasha jetted off to Cannes where she lit up the red carpet in a stunning crystalised gown by Ali Younes couture.

A few nights later, she was aboard a yacht in a beautiful red halter neck silk dress. Divine!

Sasha wearing red in Cannes

Last month, at the wedding of Fern Hawkins and footballer Harry Maguire, the model was pictured wearing a head-turning hot pink maxi dress by Norma Kamali - a brand adored by celebrities and put back on the map by the fictional character Carrie Bradshaw, who wore a similar dress in And Just Like That last year.

Sasha wearing Norma Kamali at the wedding of Harry Maguire last month

The style featured a strapless bodice and a form-fitting silhouette that extended to a fishtail hem.

Sasha was scouted to be a model at the tender age of 13 whilst out shopping with her mum. She has taken the fashion world by storm ever since, and is signed by Industry Model Management. Her biggest gig came last year, when she became the face of online clothing brand, Boohoo.

