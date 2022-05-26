Marcus Rashford's £2.5m home with fiancée Lucia Loi is a modern paradise - photos

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford lives in a beautiful home in Manchester, although it has been reported by The Sun that he is also building a five-bedroom mansion in Cheshire.

READ: Harry Kane's £17million home with wife Katie is out of this world

The England player, who recently announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Lucia Loi, currently resides in a beautiful house, decorated with chic modern interiors which he credited to his mother. The Burberry poster boy has shared several glimpses inside on social media, and with plush cream carpets and a neutral colour scheme, it's safe to say that she has superb taste.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Marcus Rashford's Heartbreaking Childhood Memories

Even when he's not training with the Manchester United squad, Marcus, 24, never has football far from his mind with a home gym to keep him fit and an entire trophy cabinet displaying his sporting achievements. Take a tour inside…

Marcus Rashford's garden

The exterior of Marcus' home is made of red brick with double doors leading onto a patio area where he had set up a basketball hoop. The snap also reveals big windows on the upper level where an impressive light fixture is visible.

Marcus Rashford's home gym

Inside, Marcus has a home gym that is decorated with white stone walls and framed 'Rashford 39' jerseys. It has an exercise bike, weights and other workout equipment and he told B/R Football that in pre-season, he takes the former up to his steam room to do a 30-minute workout – intense!

RELATED: England WAGs' stunning wedding dresses and engagement rings revealed

Marcus Rashford's hallway

Marcus posed for a photo in his hallway, where he has cleverly created a built-in glass trophy cabinet under the stairs. It contains football memorabilia that he has collected since his official first-team debut in 2016.

Marcus Rashford's kitchen

The kitchen has grey walls, wooden floors and sleek white cabinets with matching worktops, while cream stools are pulled up to the breakfast bar. Marcus revealed that he doesn't spend much time in the kitchen and leaves the cooking to his chef/nutritionist – although he has recently shared videos of himself attempting to make hash browns.

MORE: Marcus Rashford wows fans with what he keeps under the stairs

As well as an American style fridge, Marcus also has a wine fridge built into the lower cabinets where he stores Coke for his friends!

The open-plan space leads to his square kitchen table which has leather benches, while the lounge area is just visible in the background.

SEE: Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world

Marcus Rashford's living room

A large cream velvet corner sofa is topped with mustard cushions that tie in with the paintings on the walls. Speaking of the decor, he admitted: "It's not bad. I moved into [the home] with my family so my mum did most of the design thing."

There is a modern cream light fitting, wooden floors and cream curtains covering the doors.

Marcus Rashford's bedroom

In a video taken in March 2020, Marcus was playing keep-ups with a roll of toilet paper inside what looks like his bedroom. A door behind him leads into the ensuite while his trainers are displayed on a large rack in the corner.

MORE: Private celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain and more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.