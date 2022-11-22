Ivanka Trump sparks major reaction with photos from incredible family holiday The 41-year-old has jetted abroad

Ivanka Trump found herself back in the spotlight last week following her father's announcement that he is running for President again.

And now, she and her family have jetted overseas for a much-needed break together.

WATCH: At home with the Trumps

Ivanka, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to share some snapshots from their incredible vacation in Egypt – and fans were seriously impressed.

The very first picture in the reel shows Ivanka sitting on a camel and still looking impossibly glamorous in a buttoned-down white dress. Other photos show the family having fun in the desert together and Ivanka and her husband Jared posing together on the steps of a pyramid.

Ivanka shared photos from the family's incredible vacation

"Oh my gosh! Trip of a lifetime!" one impressed fan commented, while a second echoed: "Absolutely stunning family and stunning memories made."

A third added: "Great pics! Beautiful family!" and a fourth noted: "Wow, you even look amazing on a camel in Cairo! Ivanka you're so impressive in every way!"

Ivanka and Jared shared three children together

Ivanka, who has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009, is a proud mom of three: Arabella, 11, Joseph, nine, and six-year-old Theodore.

Just last week, Ivanka spoke about her family's future following her father Donald Trump's presidential announcement. She worked as a senior advisor in his first administration - but is now ready to leave the world of politics behind her.

Donald Trump has announced he is running for President again

Ivanka shared a personal message to fans on her Instagram Stories confirming her decision.

It read: "I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.

Ivanka confirmed she will not be part of his administration

"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Ivanka concluded: "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."

