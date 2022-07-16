Ivana Trump's cause of death revealed as blunt force injury Donald Trump's first wife died on 14 July

Donald Trump's ex-wife died of "blunt impact injuries", New York City's medical examiner confirmed.

The 73-year-old mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr, and Eric died on Thursday 14 July after reportedly falling down the stairs in her New York apartment. NYPD said there did not "appear to be any criminality" related to her death.

WATCH: Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies aged 73

Ivana grew up under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia and married Donald in 1977.

The couple divorced in 1992 but they remained close friends up to her death.

"Mom, we will miss you incredibly. Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits," Don Jr. wrote on Instagram following the sad news.

Ivana with two of her three children

"From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you. I love you very much. R.I.P," he concluded.

Ivanka also shared her own tribute, writing: "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny.

"She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

She was 73

After her divorce from Donald she married Italian entrepreneur and international businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli; they divorced in 1997.

Ivana then dated Italian aristocrat Count Roffredo Gaetani dell'Aquila d'Aragona Lovatelli until he passed away in 2005, before marrying Italian actor and model Rossano Rubicondi in 2008.

They split in 2019, and he tragically died at the age of 49 in 2021.