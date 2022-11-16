Ivanka Trump shares surprising statement as Donald Trump reveals presidency plans Father Donald Trump is running for president again

It's been quite a week for the Trump family!

On Saturday, they all came together in Mar-a-Lago - Donald Trump's private member's club in Palm Beach - to celebrate youngest daughter Tiffany Trump's wedding.

The 29-year-old tied the knot with Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony – and the Trumps were out in full force for the special occasion.

A matter of days later, and Donald publicly announced his plans to run to become US president again in 2024.

Tiffany Trump tied the knot surrounded by her family

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," he said from ballroom of Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, where he stood on a stage crowded with American flags and Make America Great Again banners. "America's golden age is just ahead."

But is seems this time round it will be less of a family affair. A short time after the announcement, Ivanka Trump released a statement of her own, in which she spoke about her future with her young children.

Donald and wife Melania with his four eldest children

Ivanka, who has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009, is a proud mom of three: Arabella, 11, Joseph, nine, and six-year-old Theodore.

She worked as a senior advisor in her father's first administration - but is now ready to leave the world of politics behind her.

Ivanka shares three children with husband Jared

She shared a personal message to fans on her Instagram Stories confirming her decision.

It read: "I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.

The 41-year-old shared a statement after her father's announcement

"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

She concluded: "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."

