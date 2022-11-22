This Morning's Holly Willoughby shares intimate bedroom guide

This Morning's Holly Willoughby took her lifestyle blog in a slightly different direction last week – and it might leave you feeling hot and bothered!

In a bid to tackle the stigma surrounding bedroom struggles, the mum-of-three updated her Wylde Moon lifestyle blog with a guide detailing the five "most common sex problems."

Sexual healing coach Amy White offered a handful of useful tips for couples who experience differing sex drives, struggle with intimacy, and suffer from lack of energy.

Celebrating the launch of her guide, Holly shared an Instagram post along with the caption: "Have you ever had a sexual experience and come away wondering something like, 'Is that normal, am I normal? WHAT is normal?' You are absolutely not the only one."

Holly split opinion with her latest guide

And whilst the update resonated with many fans, there were a handful of followers who appeared less than impressed. "So trying to be Goop and failing… not as easy to exploit people as Gwynnie makes it look!" noted one, whilst a second penned: "Goop... Poosh... Load of rubbish".

Wylde Moon is the This Morning star's women's lifestyle website, and it's specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family and energy healing.

The mum-of-three launched her brand in September 2021

The website also features a new podcast called Introducing By The Light of the Moon. Each month, Holly uses the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests.

Holly's risqué website update comes after the blonde beauty shared a relatable parenting confession. The TV star candidly admitted that she doesn't mind it when her children's football games get called off.

Holly shares her three children with husband Daniel Baldwin

She continued: "As a mum who’s up at the crack of dawn every Sunday to get three kids up and out for football matches, there’s always a little bit of excitement that accompanies horrendous weather on a Saturday night, because there’s a real chance it might result in a 'Waterlogged Pitch – Match Cancelled' text bleeping through before midnight."

She went on to say that a called off game means "more wine, more fun and a welcome Sunday lie in (don’t judge me)!".

